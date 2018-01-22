Red Sox plan 'dramatic' expansion of Fenway safety netting

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says the team is planning what he calls a "dramatic" expansion of safety netting at Fenway Park.

Kennedy announced Saturday that the netting will be extended past the dugouts on both the left field and right field lines. He says officials are still finalizing the exact dimensions.

The new netting will exceed the recommendations of Major League Baseball for safety netting from behind home plate to each dugout. Red Sox officials say one of their top priorities is fan safety.

Extending netting in ballparks has been the subject of debate after several fan injuries in recent years. In 2015, Tonya Carpenter, of Paxton, Massachusetts, suffered a traumatic brain injury at Fenway when she was struck by a broken bat.

