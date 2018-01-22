Victim of deadly Ludlow crash identified

Authorities have identified the person who died following a crash in Ludlow late last week.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said that 63-year-old Paul Robinson of Palmer was a passenger in an SUV when the vehicle collided with a heavy tow truck near the intersection of Fuller Street and West Street late Thursday morning.

Robinson was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to an area hospital following the crash. That person's condition is not known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.