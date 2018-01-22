Report examines states most affected by the government shutdown

The United States government is now shutdown for the 19th time and it's impact is being felt across Western Massachusetts and the country.

While blame is being tossed around among lawmakers, WalletHub - a personal finance website - has released a report that examines the states that are most and least affected by the shutdown.

The report looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia in areas such as the state's share of federal jobs and contracts and the percentage of children covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Massachusetts ranked #18 in the report.

Rounding out the top 10 were the District of Columbia (#1), Maryland (#2), and Virginia (#3).

Indiana (#48), Michigan (#49), and Minnesota (#50) were at the bottom of the list as the least affected states.

To view the full report from WalletHub, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.