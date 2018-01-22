Hampden DA's office investigating apparent murder-suicide in Montgomery

A portion of a Montgomery roadway was blocked this morning due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office told Western Mass News that they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Mass. State Police said that Monday morning, their department received a call from a man who reportedly said that he had committed a crime.

"Further information suggests that the man, who lives on Main Road in Montgomery, may be armed," State Police added in a statement.

Troopers assigned to the Russell barracks and the Hampden County District Attorney's office, along with members of the State Police K-9 unit, tactical operations team, and a State Police hostage negotiator were all on scene.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office told Western Mass News that the scene has been cleared as of around 5:30pm.

More information on the incident is expected to be released later tonight.

Western Mass News is following this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

