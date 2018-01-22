State Police investigating reported crime in Montgomery

A portion of a Montgomery roadway is blocked due to law enforcement activity in the area.

Mass. State Police said that Monday morning, their department received a call from a man who reportedly said that he had committed a crime.

"Further information suggests that the man, who lives on Main Road in Montgomery, may be armed," State Police added in a statement.

Troopers assigned to the Russell barracks and the Hampden County District Attorney's office, along with members of the State Police K-9 unit, tactical operations team, and a State Police hostage negotiator have all responded to the scene.

State Police noted that officials are in the process of trying to make contact with anyone inside the dwelling.

The incident is active and ongoing.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

