Government shutdown's impact on Massachusetts

Following three days of a partial shutdown, the U.S. government is close to reopening.

Senate Democrats advanced a stop gap bill as Republican leaders pledge to continue immigration talks.

Despite this vote, the shutdown is still not fully over.

This was a procedural vote. The Senate still needs to grant a final approval of the bill, which will then go to the House and then to President Trump's desk.

Now, during the shutdown, several agencies were impacted including hundreds of people in western Massachusetts who were furloughed, but one economics professor said that compared to other states, we will weather the shutdown fairly well.

The Senate took the first step to reopen the government in an overwhelming vote of 81 to 18.

Included in those 18 'Nays' were Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey.

Warren cited a lack of an agreement to protect dreamers who were brought to country as children and are now here illegally, while Markey pointed to the lack of aid for Puerto Rico and funding to fight the opioid crisis.

"I think, in the long term, the consequences become pretty serious for all of us," said Professor John Rogers with American International College.

Rogers told Western Mass News that the impact to the Bay State was fairly small.

"We are not a heavy government federal employee state. We don't have big national parks, no major military bases to any large degree," Rogers noted.

Today, Western Mass News stopped by the federal courthouse, which was operating as usual.

The Springfield Armory was closed, which is typical for a Monday. However, a sign posted to the door noted that the Armory would not reopen until the shutdown is lifted.

Rogers said that voting to lift the shutdown will create more time for negotiations, but also open the door for another showdown come February 8.

"That is just an invitation for somebody, some group with an axe to grind to hold up the process if you don't agree to what we want we are going to shut down the government," Rogers noted.

Federal employees will be able to return to work, but one major issue that lacks a decision are recipients of the expiring deferred action for childhood arrivals program known as DACA.

Permits issued for children who were brought to the U.S. by undocumented immigrants will expire in early March and has been very much tied to the budget discussion.

