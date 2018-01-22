Patriots fans stock-up on gear following AFC Championship win

The Patriots are looking to secure their third title in four years.

One of the big reasons for the Pats success over the years comes from the fans and today, they stocked up on gear that highlights their team's big win.

After the Patriots hoisted yet another Lamar Hunt Trophy Sunday night and punched their ticket to a record tenth Super Bowl appearance, Dick's Sporting Goods opened it's doors as usual for fans to get their hands on AFC title gear touting the team's success.

"I just dropped my kid off at school. This is my first stop right after I bring him," said Justin Weins of South Hadley.

Then again Monday morning, their doors opened early for another rush of the faithful Patriots Nation, like Weins

No matter the odds, Pats fans never lost faith and the ones that we spoke said that they really couldn't wait to get their hands on all this new gear.

"Every year, the Pats make it to the Super Bowl, win an AFC Championship, I'm here for the bringing in of all the new stuff. I want to make sure to grab my stuff right when they get it," Weins noted.

From jackets and hoodies to shirts of all sizes, fans could even get their hands on license plate covers, footballs, and pint glasses.

Fans like Adrienne Cuffie couldn't even wait to leave the store to sport her new hat. She told Western Mass News that she's been a fan for 40 years and if there's one thing she's learned, it's to never count this team out.

"I was humble, but I never gave up hope. Everybody sticks together and everybody comes together and when they were down, yes, they brought it back up," Cuffie said.

Weins said that lesson is one he learned too in last year's Super Bowl comeback. He only wishes others had the same faith.

"When we were losing, clearly, everyone left. I stayed awake. I watched 'til the very end, I was right there," Weins added.

In a couple weeks time, Weins - along with Cuffie - hope to be right back at the store, loading up on more Pats gear.

"Who else? New England. We're winning that. I've got money on that game," Cuffie noted.

Weins added, "If we win the Super Bowl, this will be my next stop that very next day."

