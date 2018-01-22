Pats fans looking for travel deals to Minneapolis

Would you consider buying a ticket to Minneapolis?

You will have to shell out some big money to see the Patriots play in the big game in two weeks.

However, we did some of the research for you and broke down some of the deals out there right now.

Traveling to Minneapolis really depends on how much you're willing to pay and the flexibility you have for travel...and that's without a ticket to the big game.

The cheapest tickets, according to Ticket which tracks tickets, is $4,370.

We did a quick search on Expedia for one round-trip ticket for one person.

For flight only, the cheapest we found was a Delta flight from Boston to Minneapolis for $609.

It leaves February 2 and comes back February 5. However, the hook is there are two stops and the layover is almost 12 hours, not even getting you to Minneapolis until the next day.

We also searched from Bradley. For those same dates, flight only, the cheapest we found was $738 non-stop.

Yes, it's direct, but you'd have to pay more and fans said that certainly comes into play.

Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee told us that they've already been getting calls from eager fans and their best advice right now is that if it looks too good to be true, it most likely is. Also, make sure you read the fine print because now is the time scammers are looking to scam you.

Another word of advice, consider driving if possible. It could be cheaper than a flight.

