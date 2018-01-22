Pneumonia on the rise following flu epidemic

The flu is considered to be widespread in every state in the US, with the exception of Hawaii.

As a result, the Centers for Disease Control said that cases of pneumonia are now on the rise as well.

And because pneumonia can be a complication of the flu, those numbers are on the rise as well across the nation, and here in western Mass.

At AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield, health care providers continue to be swamped with cases of the flu, and more and more pneumonia.

“Pneumonia is also a kind of secondary illness that we're seeing as a complication from the flu,” said Dr. Hassen Borhut.

The flu weakens the body's immune system.

The tough part is, doctors told Western Mass News, that symptoms of the flu mimic almost exactly symptoms of pneumonia, which can include chest pain when you breathe or cough, confusion, cough, fatigue, fever, sweating or the chills, low body temperature, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea and shortness of breath.

Doctor Borhut said that a pneumonia diagnosis is either viral or bacterial.

“In those cases that we diagnose, bacterial types of pneumonia antibiotics are indicated in those cases as opposed to viral pneumonia, which typically will run their course and with supportive care will get better on their own.”

Knowing the signs and getting treatment early can be critical.

“Sometimes complications can arise from pneumonia specifically, and in extreme cases there have been some hospitalizations and deaths recently from it.”

“There is a pneumonia vaccine that you should get every five years when you reach a certain age or earlier if you have any debilitating illnesses.”

Given the flu is a common cause of pneumonia, if you haven't already, doctors said to get that flu shot, which will go a long way in preventing pneumonia.

