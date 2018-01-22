Multiple fatal accidents on I-91 this weekend have drivers on edge

A Sunday morning crash in Enfield left three dead and one injured.

That followed a Saturday crash in Longmeadow, which left one dead, and a crash in Holyoke left a woman injured.

All of these crashes remain under investigation by both the Connecticut state police and Massachusetts State Police and drivers are keeping a lookout.

Laurie Costa of Connecticut volunteers in Springfield, so she spends a lot of time on I-91.

“When we’re crawling, you see people like this. If you don’t pay attention-- I have seen that happen where bumpers tapped.”

A tractor-trailer driver was killed in a Longmeadow crash on Saturday.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Enfield Sunday morning, and a woman injured in a crash by exit 15 in Holyoke Sunday morning.

But while those crashes remain under investigation by State Police in both Massachusetts and Connecticut, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation said that in general:

“Distracted driving is getting worse. Texting and driving could be worse than drinking and driving. We need to hold motorists accountable. This madness has to stop.”

Kevin Nursick of Connecticut’s DOT added:

“Regardless of cause, there are rules of the road and drivers are supposed to understand those rules and drive accordingly. 99 percent of the time, the driver did something wrong.”

Frequent travelers on I-91 between Connecticut and Hampshire County told Western Mass News that between construction and texting, drivers seem more distracted by the week.

Again, those weekend crashes remain under investigation, and CT State Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident in Enfield take place to come forward with information.

