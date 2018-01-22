Lawmakers to address DACA program following government shutdown

The US Senate is taking the first step to reopen the government in an overwhelming vote of 81 to 18.

The resolution will keep the government open through February 8 if a new funding agreement isn’t reached, but before then, another shutdown is likely.

Included in those 18 now are Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, both who cite an immigration policy for their decision.

The clock is now ticking towards a deadline on February 8 when legislation will go to the floor regarding the 690,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children known as “Dreamers.”

Once covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA, many Dreamers from here in western Mass said that they are disappointed by today’s lack of a decision.

With the promise of lawmakers returning to hash out a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

The Dreamers, like Eduardo Samaniego, a law student at Hampshire College who has been in Washington DC as DACA recipients face the possibility of deportation as early as March 5.

“We Dreamers are now part of the fabric of this country. We know no other country and don’t speak any other language, but English. We risk being deported to a country we don’t know.”

Samaniego came to the US from Mexico as a child without documentation, although he told Western Mass News he has tried for years to fix his status:

“I have contributed so much to my community and I can only imagine how much more I will be able to contribute if I was able to have a social security number.”

Following today’s vote, when asked if the President supports a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had this to say:

“On specific number of people already in that program, we hope to find a permanent solution that would address that.”

In Northampton at the Pioneer Valley Workers Council, several Dreamers told Western Mass News that they are thankful for the no votes cast by Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.