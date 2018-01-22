Westfield State students return to security cameras on campus following incidents

The first day of classes at Westfield State University means more than just the start of a new semester.

It also means the unveiling of increased security on campus.

During first semester, students told Western Mass News about alleged racist incidents happening inside residence halls.

Students at Westfield State University said that since September, a series of racist notes and graffiti have appeared inside Scanlon Hall.

Over the last several months, Western Mass News has obtained photos of some of these notes, some of which resulted in students leaving early for holiday breaks, because they said they felt unsafe.

Following these notes, hundreds of students protested on campus, some marching to the president’s office, demanding response.

But university officials have repeatedly declined on-camera interviews.

A spokesperson told Western Mass News that winter break was spent installing more than 400 cameras all around campus and that the project is nearing completion.

Outside Scanlon Hall is where many of these alleged incidents took place last semester. Students told us they’re happy to see these cameras around campus now.

