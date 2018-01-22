UMass Amherst encourages students to get vaccinated for meningitis

After two confirmed cases of meningitis B were found at UMass back in November, the university encouraged undergrads to get a specific vaccine to protect them from this deadly disease and that push continues.

The meningitis found on the UMass campus isn’t covered under the general meningitis vaccine that’s required before attending the school as a freshman.

So students on campus have had to start a series of additional vaccines.

Meningitis B is the strain that sickened two UMass students last semester.

Students here have been told to get another vaccine to protect themselves against this disease, and it requires more than one dose.

The vaccines that are available for meningitis b require either two or three doses depending on the brand.

And they have to be given no less than 28 days apart. That means those who got a shot around Thanksgiving are due for another round.

“There is no maximum distance between dose one and dose two. Ideally it’s given within 1 to 2 months, so we’re fine if you got your first dose here at the university and you weren’t able to get the second dose while you’re home for break, then this is the perfect time,” said Public Health Nurse Ann Becker.

The campus wide clinics will be announced to students tomorrow.

Western Mass News has learned when they will be:

January 27th (Saturday) at UHS 12pm – 4pm

January 30th (Tuesday) Campus Center Room 163 11am – 3pm

February 1st (Thursday) Berkshire Dining Commons 11am – 2pm

February 7th (Wednesday) UHS room 302 3pm – 6pm

February 8th (Thursday) Commonwealth Honors College Events Hall 10am – 2pm

With the risk of contracting the virus still high for the next few months, UMass is encouraging students to complete the final round of vaccines so they can be totally protected.

“It’s really important for students to come in and get that second dose, because they are not fully protected with just one dose.”

There have been no additional cases of the virus, and the campus said that they have plenty of vaccines to go around.

Public health officials on campus want to remind everyone not to share drinks and other things that could spread not only meningitis, but the flu as well.

