Officials identify woman struck and killed by car in Springfield

Authorities have released the name of the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that 59-year-old Virginia Schabowski of Springfield died after she was struck by a vehicle on East Street in Springfield on Monday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 8:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to what they called "a serious accident" involving a female pedestrian who had been struck in the area of East and Price Streets.

Walsh told Western Mass News that the driver stayed on scene following the incident and was cooperative.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

