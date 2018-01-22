Springfield police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Monday night.

Around 8:45, police responded to what they called "a serious accident" involving a 59-year-old woman being struck by a car in the area of East and Price streets.

About one hour later, Ryan Walsh, the Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department said the woman died as a result of this crash.

Western Mass News observed investigators stretching tape and using flashlights to search for evidence. Police also blocked off a portion of East Street.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.