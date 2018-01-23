Crews work to repair water main break on Dwight Road in Springfield

Crews are currently on the scene of a water main break on Dwight Road in Springfield.
Captain Labelle, with the Springfield Police Department, told Western Mass News that the break actually occurred on Monday night around 9:30.
Labelle added that it happened near Tiffany Street, close to the city line.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
