Icy, fog, rain, warmth and wind all in the forecast today

DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for western Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin Counties through 9am This Morning

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Franklin, western Hampshire, northern Berkshire counties Mid-Morning

FLOOD WATCH remains in effect foor eastern Franklin County and Berkshire county from Tuesday AM to Wednesday AM

Spotty showers and freezing rain will cause black ice this morning, especially for the eastern Franklin county and slopes of the Berkshires where temps are at or just below freezing. Showers and downpours will move in later this morning as temps creep up.

Winds will increase and shift out of the south this afternoon, allowing temps to rise. Highs should reach into the low to middle 50s during the afternoon with periods of rain likely and wind gusts may reach 30 or 40 mph at times. The heaviest rain will fall from about 9 am to 3 pm and will exit at or before the evening commute. Up to an inch of rain is possible and FLOOD WATCHES remain in effect for rivers that are still under threat for ice jams and river flooding-like Athol in Franklin County and spots through northern Berkshire County. Some minor street flooding or poor drainage area flooding is possible as well.

With all the potpourri Western Mass News has declared today a First Warning Weather Day!

Surface high pressure will build in for tomorrow through Friday, bringing dry, mostly sunny weather to western Mass. However, a trough in the upper levels will allow for colder air to move in as well. Highs go back to near normal with highs in the mid-30s Wednesday, then low 30s Thursday and Friday.

Milder air rolls back in for the weekend and we will be tracking another storm system that looks to bring rain showers by late Sunday but temps will reach into the 40's.