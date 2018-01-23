Left over showers and downpours this afternoon

FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for eastern Franklin County until 6 pm and for Berkshire county until 7 am

The steady rain has moved out but we'll still have some scattered showers and downpours around this afternoon. Tempertaures will creep up into the lower 40's and readings may bust to near 50 away from the valley as cold air hangs tough in the valley.

It will become breezy later on as we start to dry out. Most will pick up 1/2" to 1" of rain. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for rivers that are still under threat for ice jams and river flooding-like Athol in Franklin County and spots through northern Berkshire County. Additional minor street flooding or poor drainage area flooding is still possible in any additional downpours that roll through.

This afternoon remains a First Warning Weather Day!

Our storm system will move away overnight and will be replaced with surface high pressure that will build in tomorrow and will keep it cold and dry through Friday. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine but with a cold January feel. Highs go back to near normal with readings in the mid-30s tomorrow, then near 30 both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will return to the single digits and teens.

Milder air moves back in for the weekend and we will be tracking another storm system that looks to bring rain showers by late Sunday. However most of the weekend will be dry and both weekend days will feature highs into the mid to upper 40s! Not bad for the last weekend of January!