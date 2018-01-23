Rain exits and sunshine returns for a few days

A FLOOD WATCH continues through Wednesday morning for Berkshire County only.

A strange weather day here in western Mass as cold air got ‘trapped' in the valley. Temperatures reached lower 50s for some and upper 40s for others in the hills and Berkshires, but the valley barely made it to 40 degrees in the late afternoon.

A cold front is bringing showers through this evening and ahead of it, patchy dense fog has greatly reduced visibility. Clouds will be patchy for a time, then clear out again overnight. Temperatures fall back to the upper 20s and low 30s by dawn on a stronger west-northwest breeze. Areas of black ice are possible, so be cautious when walking/driving to work and school.

Seasonable temperatures return for Wednesday here in western Mass and highs will only make it into the lower and middle 30s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with occasional wind gusts to 20 and 30 mph. High pressure will be building in for Wednesday night, allowing temps to get much colder. Lows Thursday morning will be in the single digits for most under a clear sky. We keep clear skies through Thursday and Friday with seasonable chilly highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A ridge builds back across the Northeast this weekend, bringing in milder air. Temperatures should get back to the upper 40s Saturday with some high clouds moving in. Our next system still has a lot of uncertainty with it in terms of strength and timing, but it is looking like mostly rain again. Showers are looking likely for Sunday and possibly lingering into the first half of Monday. If our storm moves slowly and doesn't exit until Monday evening, we may have a wintry mix on the backside. Stay tuned.