Pre-trial hearing set for woman charged with misleading police about Jo Ringer’s disappearance

Family and friends of Jo Ringer, a missing Clarksburg woman, are still left with many questions.

They hope some of those questions will be answered on Tuesday when the woman charged with lying to police about Ringer’s disappearance returns to court.

Family and friends are encouraging anyone to come to the pre-trial hearing on Tuesday afternoon to show their support.

They exclusively told Western Mass News that the thought of not knowing where Jo Ringer has gone, and why she went missing, has been the toughest part.

But they still have hope.

In recent months, the story of Ringer’s disappearance showing up beyond the Pioneer Valley, in People Magazine.

The arrest of Laura Reilly has also kept them encouraged to find answers. Reilly is the ex-girlfriend of Chad Reidy, Jo Ringers husband, and is accused of lying to police about where she and Reidy were the day of Ringer’s disappearance.

Back in March, Ringer was set to start a new job in Easthampton, but then she went missing.

Investigators say that same day, Reidy, who later died of an apparent suicide, took a long drive across western Mass with Reilly.

Court documents reveal, that they drove from Northampton to Clarksburg. But investigators believe that they actually drove Jo Ringer's car to Easthampton, near Reilly's house.

Reidy was found dead of an apparent suicide one month after Ringer’s disappearance. He was the lone suspect at that time.

Ringer’s daughter exclusively told Western Mass News that she is hoping Reilly will say everything that she knows.

Reilly has been charged with 3 counts of misleading police.

The pre-trial hearing will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Pittsfield Superior Court.

