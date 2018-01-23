Chicopee police identify suspect in meat theft

Chicopee Police said Tuesday afternoon that they have identified the suspects in their most recent meat theft incident.

Police told Western Mass News that the thieves shown in surveillance video stole $400 worth of raw meat.

The suspects slipped out of Price Rite on Memorial Drive undetected, but not without their faces caught on camera.

Some shoppers tell western mass news those who can't afford food are often those caught stealing, but police said that in this particular case, there is a much different motive in mind

"This is a crime where someone takes a lot of high dollar items, they go again and sell them for a fraction of the cost, and they use drugs with it, and then they repeat, because they need the drugs," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Again, police said that they have identified those involved. They added that once the investigation is over and charges are announced, they will provide more information.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

