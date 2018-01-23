Chicopee police search for meat thieves

The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say stole over $400 worth of meat from a Price Rite grocery store.

Chicopee Police Department PIO, Michael Wilk, said the theft happened on January 21 around 4 p.m. at the Price Rite on Memorial Drive.

“As you can see,” Wilk explained. “They were oblivious to the camera pointed directly at them while they walked in, collected the meat, then planned to exit without paying.”

If you know these people, Chicopee police are asking that you contact their detectives at (413) 594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.