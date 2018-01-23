State police launch investigation into payroll discrepancies

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts State Police has launched an investigation into payroll discrepancies uncovered during an internal audit.

State police said Monday that an internal audit of patrol shifts assigned to officers within Troop E found evidence that shifts assigned were not always worked and that troopers were still paid.

Troop E personnel perform public safety functions on Massachusetts Turnpike Authority roadways and properties, including Interstate 90.

State police say the patrol shifts in question were related to accident injury reduction efforts and the findings of the internal audit were sufficient to merit further investigation.

The investigation will be run in consultation with the attorney general's office.

State police say they're working to determine the scope of the discrepancies.

