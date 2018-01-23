Gas prices in Massachusetts hold steady at $2.51 per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts have held steady.

AAA Northeast said Monday in its weekly survey that self-serve regular is averaging $2.51 per gallon. That's the same price as last week and three cents below the national average.

The average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is 28 cents higher than it was at this time last year, when it sold for $2.23 per gallon.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.37 per gallon and as high as $2.79 per gallon in Massachusetts.

