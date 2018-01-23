New mural unveiled at Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield

A mural depicting a work by Dr. Seuss, which sparked controversy late last year, has been replaced.

The Springfield Museums made the announcement Tuesday that a new mural has been installed at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum.

The new artwork comes after three authors claimed last October that the previous mural, which depicted Dr. Seuss' first book "And To Think I Saw It On Mulberry Street", was offensive because of a Chinese man seen in the mural.

Those authors - Mike Curato, Mo Willems, and Lisa Yee - had been invited to an event last October at the museum, but later refused to go because of the mural.

Some in the community made a push to keep the original mural, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and two local businessmen - Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee - who offered to purchase it.

Springfield Museums released a statement Tuesday that read:

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises, in conjunction with the Springfield Museums, is thrilled to honor Theodor Seuss Geisel’s legacy as a proud citizen of Springfield and as a children’s book author who has delighted and educated children for generations. The new mural is a celebration of Dr. Seuss’s wonderful journey starting on Mulberry Street and ending with Oh, the Places You’ll Go.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno added in a statement:

“After a number of meetings and interactions with our Museums Board of Trustees and Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a plausible agreement has been reached. Though, I still, as many others do, feel strongly about our original stance on the Cambridge Librarian and our Dr. Seuss Museum issues, Dr. Seuss Enterprises ‘holds all the cards’ and it’s not worth ‘winning the battle only to lose the war’. With that, I would never do anything to harm our wonderful museums complex. I believe people will be pleased with the new mural, which proudly continues to depict our beloved Dr. Seuss and our beloved Springfield – ‘it’s time to move on’.”

The museum noted that the new mural depicts, as follows from left to right, top to bottom:

Marco from And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street (1937) (on wall already, not on new mural)

Propeller-assisted flying animal from One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish (1960)

The man with the horse and the wagon from And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street(1937)

Marvin K. Mooney riding in a Zumble Zay from Marvin K. Mooney, Will You Please Go Now!(1972)

A stout fish from McElligot’s Pool (1947)

Thing and Sue and a too-long, long, long song from Hop on Pop (1963)

The King and Bartholomew Cubbins from The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins (1938)

Gertrude McFuzz from Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories (1968)

King Looie from Katzen-stein from I Can Lick 30 Tigers Today and Other Stories (1969)

Mr. Gump’s seven hump Wump from One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish (1960)

A Guff from Oh, The Thinks You Can Think (1975)

The airplane confetti guys from And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street (1937)

The signpost from And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street (1937)

The protagonist from I Had Trouble in Getting to Solla Sollew (1965)

Yertle the Turtle from Yertle the Turtle and Other Stories (1968)

A rocket ship from On Beyond Zebra (1954)

King Looie's subject where all cats carry their own tails from I Can Lick 30 Tigers Today and Other Stories (1969)

Yink from One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish (1960)

Bim and Ben leading bands with brooms from Fox in Sox (1965)

The Lorax from The Lorax (1971)

The tongue twister bird from Oh Say Can You Say (1979)

Horton and the elephant-bird from Horton Hatches an Egg (1940)

Low creature from One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish (1960)

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

