School bus catches fire in Southampton driveway

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Crews were called to put out a fire on a school bus Tuesday morning.

Southampton Police said that an unoccupied bus for Northampton Public Schools caught fire around 9:40 a.m. today while it was parked at a driver's home on Cold Spring Road.

No injuries were reported.

