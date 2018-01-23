School bus catches fire in Southampton driveway

Crews were called to put out a fire on a school bus Tuesday morning.
Southampton Police said that an unoccupied bus for Northampton Public Schools caught fire around 9:40 a.m. today while it was parked at a driver's home on Cold Spring Road.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.