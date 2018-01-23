Springfield officer credited with helping save a dog's life

A Springfield police officer is being credited for helping save a dog's life.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Sunday, police responded to a disturbance. during which a family's dog was shot.

Officer Jason Bacis and animal control arrived on-scene and took that injured dog to VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital.

"The family could not afford the emergency surgery and the dog would have had to be put down, but Officer Bacis knew of a non-profit that helps in situations like this and knew a Board Member that could be reached in the middle of the night," Walsh explained.

That non-profit was Open Arms Rescue in Westfield, which provides financial assistance for emergency veterinary care.

With their help, the dog was able to have the surgery needed and survived.

While police said that more details about the incident can't be released because the circumstances, Walsh noted that the department wanted to "exemplify the quick thinking of Officer Bacis for going above and beyond to help save this dog’s life."

Bacis graduated from the Springfield Police Academy last November.

