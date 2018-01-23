Diocese to assess area's Catholic schools

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield said Tuesday that it's putting together a team to assess the future of Catholic schools across the area.

At a press conference this morning, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski cited reasons for the assessment including changing times, demographics, and financial difficulties seen at some schools.

The move comes as the diocese looks to strengthen and preserve Catholic education in western Massachusetts.

"Despite the tremendous support from our parish communities, like the one hear at Ste. Rose de Lima, shifting demographics and ever-increasing financial challenges represent the dark cloud over our future," Rozanski said.

The diocese hopes that the committee will have recommendations ready later this year.

