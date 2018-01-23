Identities released in apparent murder-suicide in Montgomery - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Identities released in apparent murder-suicide in Montgomery

By Ryan Trowbridge
MONTGOMERY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Officials have released more information into an apparent murder-suicide in Montgomery.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that around 9:30 a.m. Monday, troopers assigned to the Russell barracks got a call from a caller in Montgomery, later identified as 68-year-old Jeffrey Houston, who reportedly said that he had killed his wife and was about to kill himself.

Troopers responded to 123 Main Road in Montgomery and once on-scene, several attempts were made to make contact with the person in the house via a loud speaker and various phone numbers.

"After failing to make contact with the occupant, the front door of the residence was breached. The Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team deployed and a search of the residence commenced. Two gunshot victims were soon discovered in the second floor master bedroom," Leydon explained.

Once inside, they found Jeffrey Houston and his wife, 65-year-old Janice Houston, lying side-by-side deceased in a bed.  Next to them was also their dog that was suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Mr. Houston was in possession of a firearm when he was found. Two additional firearms were also secured during a sweep of the home," Leydon added.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

