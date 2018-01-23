Local tax preparers seeing rush to file tax returns

The potential for another government shutdown has many rushing to file their taxes.

Local preparers are getting flooded with calls before the approved federal funding cuts out.

"It’s harder to get done early," said Mark Malouin of Westfield.

Tax season is underway, but fallout from a government shutdown could light a fire under taxpayers.

Experts warn about possible delays.

"You’ll still be able to file your return, but you may not get your refund back until the government is back up and running," said Tim Provost with The MP Group.

The IRS generally issues refunds in less than three weeks, but the agency would lose an estimated 56 percent of its workforce to furloughs if the government shuts down.

That could create a serious backlog.

"You can still call the IRS. There will be the call center open...to some degree," Provost added.

This all comes as the IRS is updating guidelines, software, and fielding questions about the new tax laws.

Regardless of a government shutdown, "there could be some back log, some wait times on the calls," Provost noted.

However, there is a silver lining.

"They won’t do other things like audits, so for some people, they might like that," Provost said.

This is the first time a government shutdown happened during tax filing season.

Exactly how it will all play out remains to be seen, but tax preparers said they will do their best to help navigate uncharted territory.

"It is always good to file early," Provost explained.

