Athol monitoring water levels after heavy rain, mild temperatures

With this heavy rain across western Massachusetts and the temperatures above freezing, ice jams can break up.

Top of mind is the situation in Athol, especially after last week's flooding.

The jams are looking much better than when they first formed here in Athol, but the town isn't out of the woods just yet as this river is still unpredictable.

After weeks of ice jams blocking up the Millers River in Athol, now things are looking up .

Today, you can see water flowing



"Essentially, river levels have receded since the ice jams and things are in good shape right now. We will monitor and respond accordingly," said Athol Town Manager Shaun Suhoski.



The town of Athol is monitoring the level of the Millers River 24/7.

Unfortunately, there is no way to know when an ice jam is going to break-up.



The National Weather Service doesn't have a model to predict ice jam break-up because they said it's so unpredictable, it couldn't be forecast widely.

However, with the smaller amount of snow melt, along with the rain, they believe this rain will help this particular jam move.



Even so, Mother Nature will do as she pleases. Luckily, town officials are ready and working with outside help to make sure everyone is safe.



"Things are under control. We are monitoring the river levels closely with our partners of the Army Corps of Engineers at Burchel Dam," Suhoski added.



According to the Weather Service, big rivers like the Connecticut River take three to four days to reflect the rain fall, so the river will rise and fall over that time.



In smaller rivers like this one, it only takes a day for the river to rise with the rainfall before it recedes back to normal

That means officials will continue to monitor, but with two more warms-ups - paired with rain in the forecast - hopefully the ice jams will pass downstream.

