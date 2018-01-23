Ludlow Police seek to identify suspect who assaulted convenience store clerk

Ludlow Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female suspect that assaulted a convenience store clerk with a hot coffee this morning.

Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Cumberland Farms Convenience Store on 105 West Street around 9:13am following reports that a customer had thrown a hot coffee at one of the clerks and that the clerk had sustained a burn.

The 21-year-old clerk refused to be transported to the hospital, but was treated by Ludlow Fire Department paramedics.

The clerk sustained a visible minor burn to the left side of her face, neck, and upper left shoulder.

Surveillance images of the suspect, described as being a Hispanic female approximately 20-30 years-old, wearing a PINK shirt and blue jeans, left the store prior to police arriving.

Ludlow Police ask that anyone with any information on this A&B suspect to contact them at (413)583-8305.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.