Ludlow Police seek to identify suspect who assaulted convenience - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Ludlow Police seek to identify suspect who assaulted convenience store clerk

Posted: Updated:
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Ludlow Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female suspect that assaulted a convenience store clerk with a hot coffee this morning.

Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Cumberland Farms Convenience Store on 105 West Street around 9:13am following reports that a customer had thrown a hot coffee at one of the clerks and that the clerk had sustained a burn.

The 21-year-old clerk refused to be transported to the hospital, but was treated by Ludlow Fire Department paramedics.

The clerk sustained a visible minor burn to the left side of her face, neck, and upper left shoulder.

Surveillance images of the suspect, described as being a Hispanic female approximately 20-30 years-old, wearing a PINK shirt and blue jeans, left the store prior to police arriving. 

Ludlow Police ask that anyone with any information on this A&B suspect to contact them at (413)583-8305.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.