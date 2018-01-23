Ludlow Police seek to identify suspect who assaulted convenience store clerk

Ludlow Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female suspect that assaulted a convenience store clerk with a hot coffee this morning.
Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Cumberland Farms Convenience Store on 105 West Street around 9:13am following reports that a customer had thrown a hot coffee at one of the clerks and that the clerk had sustained a burn.
The 21-year-old clerk refused to be transported to the hospital, but was treated by Ludlow Fire Department paramedics.
The clerk sustained a visible minor burn to the left side of her face, neck, and upper left shoulder.
Surveillance images of the suspect, described as being a Hispanic female approximately 20-30 years-old, wearing a PINK shirt and blue jeans, left the store prior to police arriving.
Ludlow Police ask that anyone with any information on this A&B suspect to contact them at (413)583-8305.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.