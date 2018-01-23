Flu this year aggressively affecting children

This year's flu is hitting children particularly hard.

At least 30 deaths are now reported by the Centers for Disease Control.

Some of those deaths happening within days of diagnosis.

A 6-year old is one of the latest victims.

The CDC said that this year's flu strain continues to be more intense and widespread then in years past, and linked to more severe illness and hospitalizations.

The parents of 6-year old Emily Muth warned other parents tonight about how quickly the flu virus took their daughter's life.

Doctors confirmed the North Carolina girl had the flu last Tuesday.

They sent her home with the antiviral medication, Tami-Flu, and on Friday she died.

10-year-old Nico Mallozzi from Connecticut didn't feel well at a hockey tournament.

His parents rushed him to a hospital where he died the next day, January 14, from sepsis resulting from pneumonia, a complication of the flu.

Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, Doctor James Klatte at Baystate Children's Hospital assures parents that while these cases are scary, they are still extremely rare.

“I think a piece of advice that I would have for parents is don't base whether you contact your child's health care provider on one symptom or two symptoms, or a certain threshold.”

For example, Doctor Klatte said that even if your child's temperature is only slightly elevated, pay attention to all symptoms.

“If your child is not taking enough food and fluids, if they're not responding to you appropriately, regardless of what their fever or other symptoms might be, you should contact their pediatrician.

The CDC stresses that this year's flu strain, H3N2, is more widespread than in years past.

The CDC also advises parents to take symptoms of the flu seriously and get sick children to a doctor right away, especially if they have a pre-existing condition or they're under the age of 5.

And while the flu season may be peaking, we are still in for another couple of months. Doctors said that’s still enough time to get that flu shot.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.