VIDEO: School bus slides down icy Mass. road

Tuesday's storm brought rain and freezing rain to Massachusetts and that freezing rain left some roads across the state slippery.

In the Worcester County town of Sutton, video captured a school bus carrying dozens of kids sliding down an icy street.

Cheryl Kearney Katz recorded video of the bus backing up and then sliding over a mailbox as it turned perpendicular to the street and hit another car.

Since Katz posted the video to Facebook this morning, it has been shared over 6,500 times

Sutton Police said no injuries were reported.

