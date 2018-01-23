New data shows increase in number of car accidents on I-91

New data obtained by Western Mass News shows increasing danger on I-91.

This follows a series of deadly highway crashes over the weekend.

On Saturday, a tractor-trailer driver was killed in a Longmeadow crash.

On Sunday morning, three people were pronounced dead at the scene of an Enfield crash, and a woman was injured in a crash by Exit 15 on Sunday.

All of these crashes remain under investigation, and now new data shows this could be a growing trend.

Data obtained by Western Mass News from Massachusetts State Police shows an increase in the number of crashes on I-91.

In West Springfield, Springfield and Longmeadow, there were 784 crashes in 2016. That number grew in 2017 to 811. And so far this year, there have been 66.

The two most common types of crashes on I-91 are rear-ends and single vehicle crashes.

From 2016 through today, there were 468 people injured in a crash on I-91 in Massachusetts, and in that same time frame, there have been 2 deaths on the stretch between West Springfield, Springfield and Longmeadow.

Again, those weekend crashes remain under investigation and their causes are unknown.

