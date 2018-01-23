Suspect arrested following West Brookfield bank robbery

One person is under arrest following an afternoon bank robbery.

Mass. State Police said that the North Brookfield Savings Bank in West Brookfield was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators from several departments - including West Brookfield Police, Brimfield Police, Sturbridge Police, and Mass. State Police - all assisted in the search for that suspect.

Brimfield Police said on Facebook that the suspect has been taken into custody. They noted that Trooper Eliason and his K-9 partner Victor were "instrumental in the capture of this suspect."

