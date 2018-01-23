Puerto Rican families struggle to find permanent housing in western MA

Families from Puerto Rico are scrambling to find permanent housing here in western Mass before February 14.

That’s the deadline for families who came to the states through the transitional shelter assistance program after Hurricane Maria hit.

Nelson Roman, the executive director of Nueva Esperanza said that hundreds of families are finding help to get back on their feet through the transitional shelter assistance program run by FEMA.

The program ends February 14 and those who don’t have permanent housing need to go back to Puerto Rico.

Roman said that many families are feeling the pressure.

“First question, is their community fixed enough, are their homes good to live in. They’re going to meet standards, and as a community leader, and being Puerto Rican myself is the same sense. It’s just unsettling.”

Families requesting an extension must meet certain criteria, such as proving their home in Puerto Rico still need repairs and that there is no electricity or water.

Just today, Puerto Rico officials said about 36% of the island is still without power.

The extension is only until March Roman said, so it’s not that much longer after the original deadline.

