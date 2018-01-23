Agawam resident distraught after house broken into and robbed

A local musician and Agawam resident is devastated after he said his house was broken into and precious items were taken.

He's now pleading for their return and Agawam police are investigating.

Police told us there were three breaking and entering incidents in town yesterday, and for one Agawam man, he's wondering why the suspect or suspects chose what they did.

Bob Toriani came home Monday to find his house in shambles.

The deadbolt on his door was bent and forced open and he knew someone had been inside.

"And then I saw the storage container from underneath the bed. The top was off and I know what’s in there. In the center was all my father's documents from World War II, from when he was discharged and he got a citation. A document from the president..."

Those sentimental memories are now gone.

They were a special way for Bob to remember his father who bravely fought in World War II.

"I first went to the music room and noticed right away the keyboard was gone and then on the table. I had my camera stuff and realized that was all gone."

Agawam Police told Western Mass News that they are investigating three residential break ins:

“We have no suspect information or any other information that could be broadcast to the public to assist us in identifying the person and or persons responsible for these crimes.”

Police are still searching for whoever committed these crimes.

If you know anything about any of these cases, please call Agawam Police.

