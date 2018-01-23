Agawam and State Police respond to Route 5 for multiple potholes

Agawam and State Police responded to a number of reports of flat tires and damaged vehicles on Route 5 northbound tonight due to multiple large potholes.

State Police told Western Mass News that the request to assist Agawam PD came in around 7p.

DPW crews were able to fill the holes and the scene was cleared within an hour.

