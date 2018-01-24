Back to seasonably cold... for now

A chilly, but seasonable day here in western Mass. Temperatures began to rise in the early morning as winds increased and that is when we hit our high temp for the day. This afternoon, most have be hovering in the lower and middle 30s with sunshine and clouds.

Clouds will decrease this evening and winds lighten. Temperatures drop steadily and return to the teens after midnight. A passing upper level disturbance will keep a light breeze around and bring in patchier clouds before dawn, which should keep temps steady through dawn-but cold. Wind chills will fall close to 0 at times in the morning as winds pick back up.

High pressure continues to build into the East, keeping us dry but also breezy for Thursday. The coldest air of the week will move in and highs only make it into the middle and upper 20s. Wind should become light to calm by dawn Friday, helping temps fall well into the single digits. Friday will be a slightly milder day with highs in the lower and middle 30s with a sunny sky and less wind.

Our weekend begins dry and milder with temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees. Our next storm system will be moving in from the west with high clouds and an increasing southerly breeze. Clouds continue to build going into Sunday and temperatures should get back into the middle 40s ahead of low pressure and a cold front. Showers are looking likely for Sunday with a potential for some mixing in the higher elevations and north of Rt. 2, but there is still some uncertainty there.

Cooler temperatures come in behind this system for Monday and a passing upper level disturbance may bring snow showers Monday evening into Tuesday along with a shot of colder air. Our weather pattern continues into the start of February with cold temps lingering a day or two, then a warm-up ahead of our next weather system.

