Lots of icy spots this morning! Extra caution as you leave the house

Yesterday's storm has moved out but there is lots of low level moisture and damp roads and with temperatures dropping to near freezing it is leading to lots of black ice and slippery spots this morning. Be sure use extra caution.

Yesterday was a strange weather day here in western Mass as cold air got ‘trapped' in the valley. Temperatures reached lower 50s for some and upper 40s for others in the hills and Berkshires, but the valley barely made it to 40 degrees in the late afternoon.

Seasonable temperatures return today here in western Mass and readings will stay in the 30's all day so we don't go up much! Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with occasional wind gusts to 20 and 30 mph. This will make it feel like it's in the 20's. High pressure will be building in tonight allowing temps to get much colder. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the single digits for most under a clear sky. We keep clear skies through Tomorrow and Friday with seasonable chilly highs in the upper 20s tomorrow but into the middle 30's by Friday afternoon.

A ridge builds back across the Northeast this weekend, bringing in milder air. Temperatures should get back to the upper 40s Saturday with some high clouds moving in. Our next system still has a lot of uncertainty with it in terms of strength and timing, but it is looking like mostly rain again. Showers are looking likely for Sunday and possibly lingering into the first half of Monday.

