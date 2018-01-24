Construction prompts lane closure on I-91N in West Springfield

I-91 North in West Springfield will be down to two lanes for construction on Wednesday.

The Mass. DOT announced one lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the bridge over the Mass Pike in West Springfield.

Traffic will not be detoured off the highway, but drivers should expect delays in that area.

