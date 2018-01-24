Mountain Rd. reopened after accidents cleared in Holyoke - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Mountain Rd. reopened after accidents cleared in Holyoke

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Mountain Road has reopened after emergency crews responded to 2 accidents in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

Easthampton Police told Western Mass News the accidents occurred near the Wycoff Country Club.

No word yet if anyone was hurt in either accident.

