West Springfield police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

West Springfield Police are looking to identify a man accused of shoplifting at Expo Liquors.
The suspect is described by police as around 6 feet tall, large build, has a beard and was last seen leaving the store in a green SUV.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 413-263-3210.
