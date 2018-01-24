West Springfield police seek to identify shoplifting suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD
Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD Image Courtesy: West Springfield PD
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield Police are looking to identify a man accused of shoplifting at Expo Liquors. 

The suspect is described by police as around 6 feet tall, large build, has a beard and was last seen leaving the store in a green SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 413-263-3210.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.