2 on trial for allegedly failing to report child's injuries

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Two Massachusetts residents charged with failing to report severe injuries suffered by an 11-month-old child in their care are on trial.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Brett Logan and Karisa Miranda-Ruiz, both of North Adams, are charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly being aware of the child's injuries but failing to report them to authorities. Neither is charged with causing the injuries.

In opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors said the child was beaten and burned resulting in injuries from the "top of his head to the soles of his feet."

The defendants' attorneys reminded jurors their clients did not cause the injuries and exactly what happened remains unclear.

A third person pleaded guilty last week to using a lighter to burn the child, but who caused other injuries hasn't been disclosed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.