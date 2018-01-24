One lane of Route 5 in Agawam closed for pothole repairs

Motorists along Route 5 northbound in Agawam may see some delays due to road work.

MassDOT said that the left travel lane is closed for a half-mile just north of the South End bridge so that crews can make pothole repairs.

That closure is scheduled to run until 12 p.m.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes, if possible, or expect delays and use caution if driving through the area.

MassDOT added that potholes can be reported by calling (857) 368-4636 or (877) 623-6846 by phone or contacting them online. Potholes can also be reported to local or state police, who will contact MassDOT.

