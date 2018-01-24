Daltrey, Steve Miller Band added to Tanglewood summer lineup

LENOX, Mass. (AP) - The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, the Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton and Andy Grammer are among the artists added to Tanglewood's Popular Artists series this summer.

The summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that Daltrey and the Boston Pops will open the season June 15 with a performance of The Who's iconic rock opera "Tommy." It will be Daltrey's first performance at the venue since 1970.

Frampton, who made his mark in the early 1970s with hits including "Show me the Way," is scheduled to open for the Steve Miller Band on July 2. The bands 1970s hits including "Fly Like an Eagle" and "Take the Money and Run" still receive heavy airplay on classic rock radio stations.

Grammer's show is scheduled for June 22.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.