Officials addressing 'power issue' at Baystate Medical Center

Officials are addressing a "power issue" at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Baystate Health spokesperson Shelly Hazlett said that Baystate Medical Center is currently addressing that issue "within a limited area of the hospital."

Portions of the Daly Building are currently working on a hospital generator.

Hospital officials had planned an event for Wednesday afternoon to announce a new partnership that would bring a Lifestar helicopter to western Massachusetts. That event will be rescheduled for another time.

"We are working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible and with minimal interruption for our patients, guests, and team members. Our highest priority is on patient care and safety at all times and we are confident this matter will be resolved later today," Hazlett added.

