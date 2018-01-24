Woman carjacked along Pine St. in Springfield

Authorities are investigating a carjacking that occurred Wednesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7 a.m. today, a man dressed in floral pajama pants and floral hooded sweatshirt went up to a woman in a parked car in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Walsh added that that man reportedly said he was a "cop" and to "get out of the car".

The woman refused, based on the man's clothing. The suspect then allegedly grabbed her, forced her out of the car- which was a rental - and eventually stole it.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.