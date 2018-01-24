Two people shot at West Springfield motel

Police are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani said that shortly after 1 p.m., police received a call reporting shots fired at the Express Inn on Riverdale Street.

Officers arrived on-scene and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Campurciani added that a short time later, staff at Holyoke Medical Center called police indicating that a man walked into their emergency department saying that he had been shot in West Springfield.

Injuries to both men are described as non-life threatening.

Campurciani noted that the victims are not cooperating with police and that "It is not know at this time what the motive is or if the victims and the shooter or shooters knew each other," he explained.

The case remains under investigation.

